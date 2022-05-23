Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) went up by 0.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.07. The company’s stock price has collected 1.62% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/01/22 that Novavax, Lucid, Zoom Video, AMC, Target: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE :GOLD) Right Now?

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.22 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GOLD is at 0.35.

GOLD currently public float of 1.77B and currently shorts hold a 0.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GOLD was 22.50M shares.

GOLD’s Market Performance

GOLD stocks went up by 1.62% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.29% and a quarterly performance of -10.29%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.06% for Barrick Gold Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.51% for GOLD stocks with a simple moving average of 1.26% for the last 200 days.

GOLD Trading at -11.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares sank -12.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOLD rose by +1.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.59. In addition, Barrick Gold Corporation saw 9.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GOLD

Equity return is now at value 8.10, with 4.10 for asset returns.