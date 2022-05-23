Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT)

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) went down by -3.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $167.06. The company’s stock price has collected -4.83% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/19/22 that Applied Materials Stock Slips on Weak Earnings

Is It Worth Investing in Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ :AMAT) Right Now?

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.21 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMAT is at 1.40.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $147.21, which is $45.02 above the current price. AMAT currently public float of 880.78M and currently shorts hold a 1.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMAT was 7.93M shares.

AMAT’s Market Performance

AMAT stocks went down by -4.83% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.98% and a quarterly performance of -20.16%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.68% for Applied Materials Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.37% for AMAT stocks with a simple moving average of -21.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMAT stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for AMAT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AMAT in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $160 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMAT reach a price target of $153, previously predicting the price at $158. The rating they have provided for AMAT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 17th, 2022.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to AMAT, setting the target price at $172 in the report published on February 17th of the current year.

AMAT Trading at -11.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.36%, as shares sank -5.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMAT fell by -4.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $111.00. In addition, Applied Materials Inc. saw -32.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMAT starting from DICKERSON GARY E, who sale 300,000 shares at the price of $152.79 back on Dec 01. After this action, DICKERSON GARY E now owns 1,668,504 shares of Applied Materials Inc., valued at $45,838,409 using the latest closing price.

ADDIEGO GINETTO, the SVP, Operations & Quality of Applied Materials Inc., sale 40,000 shares at $134.83 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that ADDIEGO GINETTO is holding 312,509 shares at $5,393,077 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.22 for the present operating margin

+47.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Applied Materials Inc. stands at +25.53. The total capital return value is set at 41.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 34.72. Equity return is now at value 48.90, with 23.60 for asset returns.

Based on Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT), the company’s capital structure generated 44.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.80. Total debt to assets is 22.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.