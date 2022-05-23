ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) went up by 4.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.14. The company’s stock price has collected 12.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ :IBRX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for IBRX is at 1.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for ImmunityBio Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $20.00, which is $16.09 above the current price. IBRX currently public float of 81.02M and currently shorts hold a 21.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IBRX was 1.54M shares.

IBRX’s Market Performance

IBRX stocks went up by 12.03% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.73% and a quarterly performance of -47.23%, while its annual performance rate touched -75.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.93% for ImmunityBio Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.64% for IBRX stocks with a simple moving average of -45.34% for the last 200 days.

IBRX Trading at -19.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.81%, as shares sank -7.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBRX rose by +12.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.72. In addition, ImmunityBio Inc. saw -35.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IBRX starting from Adcock Richard, who purchase 1,930 shares at the price of $8.81 back on Oct 08. After this action, Adcock Richard now owns 1,930 shares of ImmunityBio Inc., valued at $16,995 using the latest closing price.

Cohen Cheryl, the Director of ImmunityBio Inc., sale 14,801 shares at $10.12 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Cohen Cheryl is holding 200,617 shares at $149,795 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IBRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35361.88 for the present operating margin

The net margin for ImmunityBio Inc. stands at -37129.55. Equity return is now at value 160.10, with -112.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.