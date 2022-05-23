Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU)

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) went down by -11.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.85. The company’s stock price has collected -14.93% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ :CLEU) Right Now?

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.70 x from its present earnings ratio.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

CLEU currently public float of 10.90M and currently shorts hold a 2.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLEU was 814.67K shares.

CLEU’s Market Performance

CLEU stocks went down by -14.93% for the week, with a monthly jump of 59.09% and a quarterly performance of 153.78%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 29.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.75% for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.34% for CLEU stocks with a simple moving average of 22.06% for the last 200 days.

CLEU Trading at 32.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLEU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 29.25%, as shares surge +66.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +167.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLEU fell by -24.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.22. In addition, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited saw 84.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.