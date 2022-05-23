Here’s Our Rant About Armstrong Flooring Inc. (AFI)

Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE:AFI) went down by -7.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.62. The company’s stock price has collected 8.06% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE :AFI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AFI is at 2.46.

The average price from analysts is $3.00. AFI currently public float of 21.10M and currently shorts hold a 0.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AFI was 4.56M shares.

AFI’s Market Performance

AFI stocks went up by 8.06% for the week, with a monthly drop of -80.70% and a quarterly performance of -73.79%, while its annual performance rate touched -94.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 30.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 48.85% for Armstrong Flooring Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -51.95% for AFI stocks with a simple moving average of -84.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFI stocks, with Nomura repeating the rating for AFI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AFI in the upcoming period, according to Nomura is $5 based on the research report published on May 14th of the previous year 2020.

Gabelli & Co, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AFI reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for AFI stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on May 08th, 2019.

Gabelli & Co gave a rating of “Buy” to AFI, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on November 16th of the previous year.

AFI Trading at -71.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 48.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 30.60%, as shares sank -79.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -77.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFI rose by +8.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6630. In addition, Armstrong Flooring Inc. saw -82.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AFI starting from 22NW, LP, who sale 3,196,336 shares at the price of $0.38 back on May 02. After this action, 22NW, LP now owns 0 shares of Armstrong Flooring Inc., valued at $1,221,959 using the latest closing price.

22NW, LP, the 10% Owner of Armstrong Flooring Inc., purchase 13,695 shares at $4.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 27, which means that 22NW, LP is holding 3,196,336 shares at $54,758 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AFI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.53 for the present operating margin

+11.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Armstrong Flooring Inc. stands at -8.16. Equity return is now at value -24.00, with -10.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.