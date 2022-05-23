Here’s How Your Trade Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Aggressively Right Now

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) went down by -2.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.60. The company’s stock price has collected 16.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :BRQS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BRQS is at 1.36. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Borqs Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $12.00. BRQS currently public float of 53.44M and currently shorts hold a 18.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BRQS was 35.24M shares.

BRQS’s Market Performance

BRQS stocks went up by 16.67% for the week, with a monthly drop of -47.28% and a quarterly performance of -37.02%, while its annual performance rate touched -78.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 19.65% for Borqs Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.37% for BRQS stocks with a simple moving average of -58.23% for the last 200 days.

BRQS Trading at -20.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRQS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.30%, as shares sank -42.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRQS rose by +16.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2333. In addition, Borqs Technologies Inc. saw -49.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BRQS

Equity return is now at value 191.50, with -123.80 for asset returns.