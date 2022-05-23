Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE:FLO) went up by 5.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.73. The company’s stock price has collected -3.07% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/21/21 that Palo Alto Networks, Deere, Tesla, VF: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE :FLO) Right Now?

Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE:FLO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.38 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FLO is at 0.25. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Flowers Foods Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.67, which is $2.17 above the current price. FLO currently public float of 196.34M and currently shorts hold a 5.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FLO was 1.72M shares.

FLO’s Market Performance

FLO stocks went down by -3.07% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.88% and a quarterly performance of -7.57%, while its annual performance rate touched 9.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.65% for Flowers Foods Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.79% for FLO stocks with a simple moving average of 2.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLO stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for FLO by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for FLO in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $25 based on the research report published on May 25th of the previous year 2021.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLO reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for FLO stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on January 20th, 2021.

FLO Trading at 1.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.72%, as shares sank -3.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLO fell by -3.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.67. In addition, Flowers Foods Inc. saw -3.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLO starting from Varnedoe Heeth IV, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $25.93 back on Dec 07. After this action, Varnedoe Heeth IV now owns 0 shares of Flowers Foods Inc., valued at $77,790 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.28 for the present operating margin

+46.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flowers Foods Inc. stands at +4.76. Equity return is now at value 15.40, with 6.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.