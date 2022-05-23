Enjoy Technology Inc. (ENJY) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Enjoy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY) went up by 8.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.16. The company’s stock price has collected -62.04% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Enjoy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ :ENJY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Enjoy Technology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $5.50, which is $5.34 above the current price. ENJY currently public float of 49.29M and currently shorts hold a 1.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ENJY was 365.52K shares.

ENJY’s Market Performance

ENJY stocks went down by -62.04% for the week, with a monthly drop of -89.26% and a quarterly performance of -90.44%, while its annual performance rate touched -97.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 36.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 26.78% for Enjoy Technology Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -70.71% for ENJY stocks with a simple moving average of -95.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENJY

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ENJY reach a price target of $4, previously predicting the price at $6. The rating they have provided for ENJY stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on April 12th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to ENJY, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on January 07th of the current year.

ENJY Trading at -88.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENJY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 26.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 36.72%, as shares sank -86.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -91.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENJY fell by -62.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8553. In addition, Enjoy Technology Inc. saw -94.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ENJY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-224.50 for the present operating margin

-39.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enjoy Technology Inc. stands at -272.36.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.88.