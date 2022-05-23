Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP)?

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) went down by -6.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.70. The company’s stock price has collected -36.21% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ :IMPP) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Imperial Petroleum Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

IMPP currently public float of 68.90M and currently shorts hold a 9.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IMPP was 49.64M shares.

IMPP’s Market Performance

IMPP stocks went down by -36.21% for the week, with a monthly drop of -61.60% and a quarterly performance of -13.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.20% for Imperial Petroleum Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -47.71% for IMPP stocks with a simple moving average of -75.77% for the last 200 days.

IMPP Trading at -69.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMPP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.93%, as shares sank -60.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -91.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMPP fell by -36.21%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7829. In addition, Imperial Petroleum Inc. saw -80.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.