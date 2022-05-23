Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX)?

Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) went up by 30.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.68. The company’s stock price has collected 62.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ :IMMX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Immix Biopharma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

IMMX currently public float of 10.43M and currently shorts hold a 0.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IMMX was 184.73K shares.

IMMX’s Market Performance

IMMX stocks went up by 62.45% for the week, with a monthly jump of 42.28% and a quarterly performance of -40.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.98% for Immix Biopharma Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 50.33% for IMMX stocks with a simple moving average of -29.70% for the last 200 days.

IMMX Trading at 18.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.97%, as shares surge +47.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMMX rose by +62.45%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.44. In addition, Immix Biopharma Inc. saw -40.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IMMX

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 90.01.