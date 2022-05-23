CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) went down by -9.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.10. The company’s stock price has collected -5.41% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ :CBAT) Right Now?

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1.49 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CBAT is at 2.96. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for CBAK Energy Technology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $10.00. CBAT currently public float of 55.88M and currently shorts hold a 7.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CBAT was 1.12M shares.

CBAT’s Market Performance

CBAT stocks went down by -5.41% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.22% and a quarterly performance of -16.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -72.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.50% for CBAK Energy Technology Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.14% for CBAT stocks with a simple moving average of -42.83% for the last 200 days.

CBAT Trading at -10.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.11%, as shares sank -10.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBAT fell by -5.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0893. In addition, CBAK Energy Technology Inc. saw -32.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CBAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.24 for the present operating margin

+9.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for CBAK Energy Technology Inc. stands at +116.74. Equity return is now at value 42.20, with 22.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.