A Lesson to Learn: Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI) went up by 3.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.85. The company’s stock price has collected 14.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/30/21 that Virgin Galactic, Camber Energy, Bed Bath & Beyond, Jefferies: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX :CEI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CEI is at -2.25.

Today, the average trading volume of CEI was 77.85M shares.

CEI’s Market Performance

CEI stocks went up by 14.04% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.41% and a quarterly performance of 55.32%, while its annual performance rate touched 24.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.97% for Camber Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.21% for CEI stocks with a simple moving average of -21.87% for the last 200 days.

CEI Trading at -5.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.81%, as shares sank -6.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CEI rose by +14.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7460. In addition, Camber Energy Inc. saw -8.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.