We Analyzed the Future Direction of Veracyte Inc. (VCYT), Here is What We Found

Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) went up by 8.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $54.13. The company’s stock price has collected 6.01% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ :VCYT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VCYT is at 1.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Veracyte Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $30.67, which is $13.2 above the current price. VCYT currently public float of 70.91M and currently shorts hold a 5.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VCYT was 977.51K shares.

VCYT’s Market Performance

VCYT stocks went up by 6.01% for the week, with a monthly drop of -24.24% and a quarterly performance of -34.20%, while its annual performance rate touched -52.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.43% for Veracyte Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.14% for VCYT stocks with a simple moving average of -51.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VCYT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VCYT stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for VCYT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VCYT in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $52 based on the research report published on January 07th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VCYT reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for VCYT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 18th, 2021.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to VCYT, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on June 15th of the previous year.

VCYT Trading at -25.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VCYT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.55%, as shares sank -19.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VCYT rose by +6.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.23. In addition, Veracyte Inc. saw -57.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VCYT starting from Kennedy Giulia C, who sale 23,003 shares at the price of $25.12 back on Mar 04. After this action, Kennedy Giulia C now owns 61,391 shares of Veracyte Inc., valued at $577,783 using the latest closing price.

EASTHAM KARIN, the Director of Veracyte Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $45.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 17, which means that EASTHAM KARIN is holding 8,720 shares at $225,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VCYT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.87 for the present operating margin

+57.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Veracyte Inc. stands at -34.42. Equity return is now at value -4.50, with -4.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.79.