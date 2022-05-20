We Analyzed the Future Direction of SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN), Here is What We Found

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) went down by -6.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.14. The company’s stock price has collected -26.59% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ :SOUN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for SoundHound AI Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $17.00. Today, the average trading volume of SOUN was 4.22M shares.

SOUN’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -47.15% for SOUN stocks with a simple moving average of -47.15% for the last 200 days.

SOUN Trading at -47.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.21% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOUN fell by -26.59%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, SoundHound AI Inc. saw -35.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SOUN

Equity return is now at value -0.70, with -0.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.