We Analyzed the Future Direction of Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU), Here is What We Found

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) went up by 31.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.90. The company’s stock price has collected -1.19% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE :LEJU) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LEJU is at 1.34. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Leju Holdings Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $3.60. LEJU currently public float of 135.87M and currently shorts hold a 0.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LEJU was 30.65K shares.

LEJU’s Market Performance

LEJU stocks went down by -1.19% for the week, with a monthly drop of -43.17% and a quarterly performance of -52.31%, while its annual performance rate touched -84.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 19.55% for Leju Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.75% for LEJU stocks with a simple moving average of -54.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEJU

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LEJU reach a price target of $4.60. The rating they have provided for LEJU stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 31st, 2016.

LEJU Trading at -22.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEJU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.95%, as shares sank -22.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEJU rose by +11.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.9164. In addition, Leju Holdings Limited saw -65.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LEJU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.32 for the present operating margin

+89.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Leju Holdings Limited stands at -28.26. Equity return is now at value -61.90, with -26.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.