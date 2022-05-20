We Analyzed the Future Direction of 9F Inc. (JFU), Here is What We Found

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) went up by 9.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.15. The company’s stock price has collected 39.41% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in 9F Inc. (NASDAQ :JFU) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for 9F Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.10. JFU currently public float of 76.10M and currently shorts hold a 0.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JFU was 98.00K shares.

JFU’s Market Performance

JFU stocks went up by 39.41% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.18% and a quarterly performance of -13.33%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.19% for 9F Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.96% for JFU stocks with a simple moving average of -17.85% for the last 200 days.

JFU Trading at 19.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JFU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.67%, as shares surge +24.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JFU rose by +39.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8425. In addition, 9F Inc. saw -5.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JFU

Equity return is now at value -34.00, with -25.20 for asset returns.