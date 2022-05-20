Wall Street Pummels WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) After Recent Earnings Report

WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:WEC) went up by 0.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $106.82. The company’s stock price has collected 2.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE :WEC) Right Now?

WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:WEC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.99 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WEC is at 0.27.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $107.31, which is $2.55 above the current price. WEC currently public float of 315.04M and currently shorts hold a 0.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WEC was 1.57M shares.

WEC’s Market Performance

WEC stocks went up by 2.03% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.40% and a quarterly performance of 15.08%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.44% for WEC Energy Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.94% for WEC stocks with a simple moving average of 8.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WEC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WEC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for WEC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WEC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $109 based on the research report published on May 13th of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WEC reach a price target of $108. The rating they have provided for WEC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 26th, 2022.

WEC Trading at 2.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares sank -2.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WEC rose by +2.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $101.77. In addition, WEC Energy Group Inc. saw 5.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WEC starting from Erickson Joshua M, who sale 2,106 shares at the price of $102.99 back on May 11. After this action, Erickson Joshua M now owns 2,271 shares of WEC Energy Group Inc., valued at $216,905 using the latest closing price.

Reese Anthony, the Vice President and Treasurer of WEC Energy Group Inc., sale 1,325 shares at $102.47 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Reese Anthony is holding 905 shares at $135,770 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.77 for the present operating margin

+21.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for WEC Energy Group Inc. stands at +15.65. Equity return is now at value 12.40, with 3.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.