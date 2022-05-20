Wall Street Pummels Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) After Recent Earnings Report

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMEX:AMBO) went down by -7.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.75. The company’s stock price has collected 0.19% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMEX :AMBO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Ambow Education Holding Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $270.00. AMBO currently public float of 10.20M and currently shorts hold a 0.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMBO was 207.23K shares.

AMBO’s Market Performance

AMBO stocks went up by 0.19% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.25% and a quarterly performance of -5.87%, while its annual performance rate touched -69.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.69% for Ambow Education Holding Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.50% for AMBO stocks with a simple moving average of -40.06% for the last 200 days.

AMBO Trading at -11.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMBO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.31%, as shares sank -9.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMBO fell by -3.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6993. In addition, Ambow Education Holding Ltd. saw -26.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AMBO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.63 for the present operating margin

+31.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ambow Education Holding Ltd. stands at +0.60.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.