The Chart for Paychex Inc. (PAYX) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) went down by -1.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $141.92. The company’s stock price has collected -1.77% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/22/21 that BlackBerry, Tesla, Cassava Sciences, Paychex: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ :PAYX) Right Now?

Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.93 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PAYX is at 0.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Paychex Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 15 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $142.07, which is $22.92 above the current price. PAYX currently public float of 322.24M and currently shorts hold a 2.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PAYX was 1.91M shares.

PAYX’s Market Performance

PAYX stocks went down by -1.77% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.04% and a quarterly performance of -0.44%, while its annual performance rate touched 15.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.79% for Paychex Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.85% for PAYX stocks with a simple moving average of -5.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAYX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PAYX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PAYX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $125 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PAYX reach a price target of $145, previously predicting the price at $130. The rating they have provided for PAYX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 11th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to PAYX, setting the target price at $125 in the report published on October 06th of the previous year.

PAYX Trading at -10.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares sank -16.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAYX fell by -1.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $124.58. In addition, Paychex Inc. saw -15.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAYX starting from Saunders-McClendon Karen E., who sale 203 shares at the price of $136.69 back on Apr 15. After this action, Saunders-McClendon Karen E. now owns 2,994 shares of Paychex Inc., valued at $27,748 using the latest closing price.

Gioja Michael E, the Sr. Vice President of Paychex Inc., sale 26,000 shares at $141.26 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that Gioja Michael E is holding 52,349 shares at $3,672,760 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAYX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.01 for the present operating margin

+68.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paychex Inc. stands at +27.05. The total capital return value is set at 38.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.22. Equity return is now at value 43.90, with 14.10 for asset returns.

Based on Paychex Inc. (PAYX), the company’s capital structure generated 31.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.90. Total debt to assets is 9.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.