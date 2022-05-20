Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Portillo’s Inc. (PTLO)

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) went up by 7.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.73. The company’s stock price has collected 12.05% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/21/21 that Portillo’s Stock Surges in Trading Debut, Vita Coco Slides Below IPO Price

Is It Worth Investing in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ :PTLO) Right Now?

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 329.49 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Portillo’s Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $30.25, which is $10.81 above the current price. PTLO currently public float of 32.54M and currently shorts hold a 16.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PTLO was 647.31K shares.

PTLO’s Market Performance

PTLO stocks went up by 12.05% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.77% and a quarterly performance of -21.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.65% for Portillo’s Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.19% for PTLO stocks with a simple moving average of -35.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PTLO stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for PTLO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PTLO in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $50 based on the research report published on December 13th of the previous year 2021.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to PTLO, setting the target price at $49 in the report published on November 15th of the previous year.

PTLO Trading at -12.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.12%, as shares sank -12.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTLO rose by +12.05%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.74. In addition, Portillo’s Inc. saw -48.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PTLO starting from Scarpino Nicholas Anthony, who sale 65,506 shares at the price of $18.39 back on May 10. After this action, Scarpino Nicholas Anthony now owns 10,700 shares of Portillo’s Inc., valued at $1,204,977 using the latest closing price.