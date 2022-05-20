Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Just Got Our Attention

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) went down by -0.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.25. The company’s stock price has collected 1.88% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ :PSEC) Right Now?

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.97 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Prospect Capital Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.50, which is -$1.09 below the current price. Today, the average trading volume of PSEC was 1.73M shares.

PSEC’s Market Performance

PSEC stocks went up by 1.88% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.50% and a quarterly performance of -8.55%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.29% for Prospect Capital Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.32% for PSEC stocks with a simple moving average of -7.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSEC

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PSEC reach a price target of $4.50. The rating they have provided for PSEC stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on June 25th, 2020.

PSEC Trading at -5.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares sank -9.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSEC rose by +1.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.73. In addition, Prospect Capital Corporation saw -9.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.