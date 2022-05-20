Oragenics Inc. (OGEN): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Oragenics Inc. (AMEX:OGEN) went up by 8.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.15. The company’s stock price has collected 17.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/09/21 that Corsair, Coty, GameStop: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Oragenics Inc. (AMEX :OGEN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OGEN is at 0.23. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Oragenics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.25, which is $1.97 above the current price. OGEN currently public float of 112.08M and currently shorts hold a 2.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OGEN was 755.51K shares.

OGEN’s Market Performance

OGEN stocks went up by 17.45% for the week, with a monthly drop of -25.87% and a quarterly performance of -31.71%, while its annual performance rate touched -58.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.36% for Oragenics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.73% for OGEN stocks with a simple moving average of -43.71% for the last 200 days.

OGEN Trading at -17.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.74%, as shares sank -20.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OGEN rose by +17.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2999. In addition, Oragenics Inc. saw -37.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OGEN starting from Telling Fred, who purchase 59,053 shares at the price of $0.35 back on Mar 31. After this action, Telling Fred now owns 779,916 shares of Oragenics Inc., valued at $20,769 using the latest closing price.

Telling Fred, the Director of Oragenics Inc., purchase 124,785 shares at $0.36 during a trade that took place back on Mar 30, which means that Telling Fred is holding 720,863 shares at $45,284 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OGEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18131.88 for the present operating margin

+52.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oragenics Inc. stands at -18062.03.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 19.17.