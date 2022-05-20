MDxHealth SA (MDXH) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) went up by 16.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.17. The company’s stock price has collected 2.58% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ :MDXH) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for MDxHealth SA declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.65, which is $6.51 above the current price. MDXH currently public float of 4.45M and currently shorts hold a 0.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MDXH was 5.08K shares.

MDXH’s Market Performance

MDXH stocks went up by 2.58% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.98% and a quarterly performance of -12.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.36% for MDxHealth SA. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.17% for MDXH stocks with a simple moving average of 0.25% for the last 200 days.

MDXH Trading at 10.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDXH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.42%, as shares surge +13.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDXH rose by +11.07%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.91. In addition, MDxHealth SA saw -20.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MDXH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-125.91 for the present operating margin

+33.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for MDxHealth SA stands at -130.41. The total capital return value is set at -65.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -75.37.

Based on MDxHealth SA (MDXH), the company’s capital structure generated 33.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.91. Total debt to assets is 20.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.05.