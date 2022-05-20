Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY)

Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) went down by -5.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $69.58. The company’s stock price has collected -7.99% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ :SGRY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SGRY is at 2.78.

SGRY currently public float of 39.29M and currently shorts hold a 8.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SGRY was 460.66K shares.

SGRY’s Market Performance

SGRY stocks went down by -7.99% for the week, with a monthly drop of -37.12% and a quarterly performance of -22.08%, while its annual performance rate touched -27.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.63% for Surgery Partners Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.96% for SGRY stocks with a simple moving average of -19.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SGRY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SGRY stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SGRY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SGRY in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $65 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SGRY reach a price target of $73. The rating they have provided for SGRY stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 30th, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to SGRY, setting the target price at $51 in the report published on November 29th of the previous year.

SGRY Trading at -25.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.39%, as shares sank -35.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGRY fell by -7.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.64. In addition, Surgery Partners Inc. saw -27.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGRY starting from Goodwin George, who sale 25,525 shares at the price of $62.58 back on Apr 21. After this action, Goodwin George now owns 57,990 shares of Surgery Partners Inc., valued at $1,597,354 using the latest closing price.

Evans Jason Eric, the Chief Executive Officer of Surgery Partners Inc., sale 11,467 shares at $54.96 during a trade that took place back on Apr 01, which means that Evans Jason Eric is holding 397,872 shares at $630,226 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGRY

Equity return is now at value -4.00, with -0.60 for asset returns.