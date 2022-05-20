Lilium N.V. (LILM) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) went up by 8.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.66. The company’s stock price has collected 18.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/15/22 that Electric Plane Maker’s Stock Plummets After Short-Seller Report

Is It Worth Investing in Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ :LILM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Lilium N.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $12.25, which is $10.7 above the current price. LILM currently public float of 182.97M and currently shorts hold a 2.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LILM was 2.18M shares.

LILM’s Market Performance

LILM stocks went up by 18.45% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.31% and a quarterly performance of -21.90%, while its annual performance rate touched -67.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.11% for Lilium N.V.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.64% for LILM stocks with a simple moving average of -52.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LILM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LILM stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for LILM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LILM in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $5 based on the research report published on April 28th of the current year 2022.

LILM Trading at -8.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LILM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.90%, as shares sank -3.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LILM rose by +18.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.09. In addition, Lilium N.V. saw -53.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LILM

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.89.