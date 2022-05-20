KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) went up by 7.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.70. The company’s stock price has collected 20.52% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/03/21 that Lyft, Las Vegas Sands, DraftKings: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ :KMPH) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for KMPH is at 2.90.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

KMPH currently public float of 30.21M and currently shorts hold a 13.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KMPH was 534.13K shares.

KMPH’s Market Performance

KMPH stocks went up by 20.52% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.57% and a quarterly performance of -9.40%, while its annual performance rate touched -48.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.79% for KemPharm Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.98% for KMPH stocks with a simple moving average of -31.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KMPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KMPH stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for KMPH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KMPH in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $11 based on the research report published on January 31st of the current year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KMPH reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $24. The rating they have provided for KMPH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 04th, 2021.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to KMPH, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on January 25th of the previous year.

KMPH Trading at 7.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KMPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.01%, as shares surge +20.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KMPH rose by +20.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.45. In addition, KemPharm Inc. saw -41.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KMPH starting from Plooster Matthew R, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $4.96 back on May 18. After this action, Plooster Matthew R now owns 7,500 shares of KemPharm Inc., valued at $24,780 using the latest closing price.

Pascoe Richard W, the Executive Chairman of KemPharm Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $4.92 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Pascoe Richard W is holding 8,285 shares at $24,608 based on the most recent closing price.