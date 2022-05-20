Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Synopsys Inc. (SNPS)?

Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) went up by 10.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $377.60. The company’s stock price has collected 14.68% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 13 hours ago that Synopsys Stock Is Rising on Strong Revenue. Analysts See Growth Opportunities.

Is It Worth Investing in Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ :SNPS) Right Now?

Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 52.01 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SNPS is at 1.22. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Synopsys Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $385.00, which is $90.7 above the current price. SNPS currently public float of 152.20M and currently shorts hold a 1.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SNPS was 1.02M shares.

SNPS’s Market Performance

SNPS stocks went up by 14.68% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.87% and a quarterly performance of 2.46%, while its annual performance rate touched 22.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.47% for Synopsys Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.76% for SNPS stocks with a simple moving average of -5.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNPS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SNPS by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for SNPS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $355 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2022.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNPS reach a price target of $360. The rating they have provided for SNPS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 20th, 2021.

Rosenblatt gave a rating of “Buy” to SNPS, setting the target price at $349 in the report published on September 17th of the previous year.

SNPS Trading at -0.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.12%, as shares surge +1.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNPS rose by +14.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $281.75. In addition, Synopsys Inc. saw -18.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNPS starting from CHAN CHI-FOON, who sale 12,570 shares at the price of $289.25 back on Feb 18. After this action, CHAN CHI-FOON now owns 155,083 shares of Synopsys Inc., valued at $3,635,920 using the latest closing price.

Logan Joseph W, the Chief Revenue Officer of Synopsys Inc., sale 86,973 shares at $289.40 during a trade that took place back on Feb 18, which means that Logan Joseph W is holding 99,824 shares at $25,169,960 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.94 for the present operating margin

+78.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Synopsys Inc. stands at +18.04. Equity return is now at value 17.40, with 10.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.