Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for New Relic Inc. (NEWR)?

New Relic Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) went up by 9.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $129.70. The company’s stock price has collected -2.03% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/09/22 that New Relic Stock Tanks After Guidance Disappoints. Here’s What Analysts Are Saying.

Is It Worth Investing in New Relic Inc. (NYSE :NEWR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NEWR is at 1.07. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for New Relic Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $77.11, which is $33.04 above the current price. NEWR currently public float of 52.98M and currently shorts hold a 9.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NEWR was 987.38K shares.

NEWR’s Market Performance

NEWR stocks went down by -2.03% for the week, with a monthly drop of -34.01% and a quarterly performance of -29.52%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.88% for New Relic Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.36% for NEWR stocks with a simple moving average of -43.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEWR

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NEWR reach a price target of $150. The rating they have provided for NEWR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 25th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to NEWR, setting the target price at $150 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

NEWR Trading at -25.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.79%, as shares sank -28.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEWR fell by -2.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.74. In addition, New Relic Inc. saw -57.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEWR starting from Friedrichs Kristy, who sale 2,321 shares at the price of $43.13 back on May 19. After this action, Friedrichs Kristy now owns 9,439 shares of New Relic Inc., valued at $100,105 using the latest closing price.

Sachleben Mark, the Chief Financial Officer of New Relic Inc., sale 2,950 shares at $43.32 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Sachleben Mark is holding 2,572 shares at $127,799 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEWR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.50 for the present operating margin

+72.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for New Relic Inc. stands at -28.85. The total capital return value is set at -18.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.42. Equity return is now at value -68.60, with -18.50 for asset returns.

Based on New Relic Inc. (NEWR), the company’s capital structure generated 124.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.54. Total debt to assets is 36.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 123.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.19.