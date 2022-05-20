Is Churchill Capital Corp VII (CVII) a Keeper?

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) went up by 0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.88. The company’s stock price has collected 0.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE :CVII) Right Now?

CVII currently public float of 138.00M and currently shorts hold a 0.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CVII was 445.60K shares.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

CVII’s Market Performance

CVII stocks went up by 0.10% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.31% and a quarterly performance of 0.51%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.22% for Churchill Capital Corp VII. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.16% for CVII stocks with a simple moving average of 0.02% for the last 200 days.

CVII Trading at -0.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.25%, as shares sank -0.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVII rose by +0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.77. In addition, Churchill Capital Corp VII saw -0.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CVII

Equity return is now at value -0.30, with -0.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.90.