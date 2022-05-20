Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Welbilt Inc. (WBT)

Welbilt Inc. (NYSE:WBT) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.19. The company’s stock price has collected 0.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/28/21 that Welbilt Gets $3.3 Billion Bid From Italy’s Ali Group

Is It Worth Investing in Welbilt Inc. (NYSE :WBT) Right Now?

Welbilt Inc. (NYSE:WBT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 47.33 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WBT is at 2.00. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Welbilt Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.00, which is $0.76 above the current price. WBT currently public float of 142.37M and currently shorts hold a 10.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WBT was 1.81M shares.

WBT’s Market Performance

WBT stocks went up by 0.17% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.19% and a quarterly performance of -2.43%, while its annual performance rate touched 19.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.66% for Welbilt Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.29% for WBT stocks with a simple moving average of -1.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WBT

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WBT reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for WBT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 22nd, 2021.

WBT Trading at -1.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.82%, as shares sank -2.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WBT rose by +0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.52. In addition, Welbilt Inc. saw -2.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WBT starting from GUDENKAUF JENNIFER, who sale 10,382 shares at the price of $23.71 back on Nov 18. After this action, GUDENKAUF JENNIFER now owns 7,232 shares of Welbilt Inc., valued at $246,204 using the latest closing price.

Horn Joel H., the EVP, Gen Counsel and Corp Secy of Welbilt Inc., sale 2,461 shares at $23.69 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Horn Joel H. is holding 33,768 shares at $58,301 based on the most recent closing price.