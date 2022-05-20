Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS)

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) went up by 5.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $81.40. The company’s stock price has collected 7.49% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/12/22 that Dutch Bros Stock Plunges as Earnings Guidance Is Slashed

Is It Worth Investing in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE :BROS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Dutch Bros Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $37.00, which is $13.89 above the current price. BROS currently public float of 28.77M and currently shorts hold a 25.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BROS was 2.38M shares.

BROS’s Market Performance

BROS stocks went up by 7.49% for the week, with a monthly drop of -50.29% and a quarterly performance of -46.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.63% for Dutch Bros Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -34.87% for BROS stocks with a simple moving average of -47.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BROS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BROS stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for BROS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BROS in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $30 based on the research report published on May 12th of the current year 2022.

Gordon Haskett, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BROS reach a price target of $64. The rating they have provided for BROS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 13th, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to BROS, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on March 02nd of the current year.

BROS Trading at -45.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BROS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.55%, as shares sank -48.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BROS rose by +7.49%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.19. In addition, Dutch Bros Inc. saw -46.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BROS starting from Gillett Stephen, who purchase 925 shares at the price of $26.44 back on May 17. After this action, Gillett Stephen now owns 5,650 shares of Dutch Bros Inc., valued at $24,457 using the latest closing price.

Gillett Stephen, the Director of Dutch Bros Inc., purchase 4,725 shares at $26.29 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Gillett Stephen is holding 4,725 shares at $124,204 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BROS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.75 for the present operating margin

+29.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dutch Bros Inc. stands at -2.59.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.43.