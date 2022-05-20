Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (CPAR)

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAR) went down by -0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.00. The company’s stock price has collected 0.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ :CPAR) Right Now?

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 63.18 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CPAR currently public float of 34.36M and currently shorts hold a 0.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CPAR was 114.95K shares.

CPAR’s Market Performance

CPAR stocks went up by 0.10% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.92% and a quarterly performance of 0.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.36% for Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.43% for CPAR stocks with a simple moving average of -0.18% for the last 200 days.

CPAR Trading at -0.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.27%, as shares sank -0.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPAR rose by +0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.76. In addition, Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. saw -0.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CPAR

Equity return is now at value 3.20, with 2.90 for asset returns.