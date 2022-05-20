Here’s Our Rant About The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX)

The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (NYSE:GBX) went down by -4.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $53.46. The company’s stock price has collected 0.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/19/21 that Greenbrier Stock Is Surging, and CEO Bill Furman Bought Shares

Is It Worth Investing in The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (NYSE :GBX) Right Now?

The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (NYSE:GBX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 35.82 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GBX is at 1.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for The Greenbrier Companies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $55.40, which is $14.71 above the current price. GBX currently public float of 31.35M and currently shorts hold a 8.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GBX was 378.31K shares.

GBX’s Market Performance

GBX stocks went up by 0.10% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.50% and a quarterly performance of -5.68%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.79% for The Greenbrier Companies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.49% for GBX stocks with a simple moving average of -7.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GBX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GBX stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for GBX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for GBX in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $56 based on the research report published on December 10th of the previous year 2021.

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GBX reach a price target of $56, previously predicting the price at $49. The rating they have provided for GBX stocks is “Positive” according to the report published on July 26th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to GBX, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on July 12th of the previous year.

GBX Trading at -12.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.26%, as shares sank -7.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GBX rose by +0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.43. In addition, The Greenbrier Companies Inc. saw -11.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GBX starting from Swindells Charles J, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $44.30 back on Apr 18. After this action, Swindells Charles J now owns 41,645 shares of The Greenbrier Companies Inc., valued at $88,606 using the latest closing price.

Comstock Brian J, the Chief Comm. & Leasing Officer of The Greenbrier Companies Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $45.05 during a trade that took place back on Apr 12, which means that Comstock Brian J is holding 45,948 shares at $67,575 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.31 for the present operating margin

+13.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Greenbrier Companies Inc. stands at +1.86. The total capital return value is set at 1.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.55. Equity return is now at value 5.90, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Based on The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX), the company’s capital structure generated 94.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.70. Total debt to assets is 36.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 61.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.