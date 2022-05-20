Here’s Our Rant About MAG Silver Corp. (MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX:MAG) went up by 10.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.13. The company’s stock price has collected 16.55% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX :MAG) Right Now?

MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX:MAG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 181.38 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MAG is at 1.12. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for MAG Silver Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $20.25. MAG currently public float of 87.08M and currently shorts hold a 2.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MAG was 538.17K shares.

MAG’s Market Performance

MAG stocks went up by 16.55% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.85% and a quarterly performance of -10.71%, while its annual performance rate touched -27.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.16% for MAG Silver Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.19% for MAG stocks with a simple moving average of -13.52% for the last 200 days.

MAG Trading at -8.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.53%, as shares sank -11.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAG rose by +16.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.10. In addition, MAG Silver Corp. saw -7.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MAG

Equity return is now at value 1.80, with 1.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 36.88.