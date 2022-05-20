Here’s How Your Trade The Chemours Company (CC) Aggressively Right Now

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) went down by -0.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.06. The company’s stock price has collected 8.99% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in The Chemours Company (NYSE :CC) Right Now?

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.22 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CC is at 1.71. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for The Chemours Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $44.82, which is $3.47 above the current price. CC currently public float of 150.02M and currently shorts hold a 4.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CC was 2.11M shares.

CC’s Market Performance

CC stocks went up by 8.99% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.93% and a quarterly performance of 39.96%, while its annual performance rate touched 23.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.11% for The Chemours Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.18% for CC stocks with a simple moving average of 28.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CC

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CC reach a price target of $47, previously predicting the price at $35. The rating they have provided for CC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 09th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CC, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on May 20th of the previous year.

CC Trading at 23.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.09%, as shares surge +17.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +62.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CC rose by +8.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.49. In addition, The Chemours Company saw 23.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CC starting from Ralhan Sameer, who sale 20,175 shares at the price of $40.01 back on May 09. After this action, Ralhan Sameer now owns 313,506 shares of The Chemours Company, valued at $807,202 using the latest closing price.

Sparks Edwin C, the President, Titan Tech Chem Sol of The Chemours Company, sale 40,267 shares at $39.27 during a trade that took place back on May 06, which means that Sparks Edwin C is holding 100,515 shares at $1,581,285 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.17 for the present operating margin

+21.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Chemours Company stands at +9.58. Equity return is now at value 72.10, with 9.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.