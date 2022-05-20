Here’s How Your Trade Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO) Aggressively Right Now

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) went down by -2.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.77. The company’s stock price has collected -0.43% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ :TIGO) Right Now?

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.07 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TIGO is at 0.80.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

TIGO currently public float of 100.39M and currently shorts hold a 0.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TIGO was 147.95K shares.

TIGO’s Market Performance

TIGO stocks went down by -0.43% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.12% and a quarterly performance of -15.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -50.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.39% for Millicom International Cellular S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.31% for TIGO stocks with a simple moving average of -28.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TIGO

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TIGO reach a price target of $32.90. The rating they have provided for TIGO stocks is “Sector Outperform” according to the report published on March 08th, 2022.

New Street gave a rating of “Buy” to TIGO, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on November 16th of the previous year.

TIGO Trading at -10.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.05%, as shares sank -30.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIGO fell by -25.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.15. In addition, Millicom International Cellular S.A. saw -21.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TIGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.59 for the present operating margin

+35.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Millicom International Cellular S.A. stands at +12.78. The total capital return value is set at 4.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.50. Equity return is now at value 25.00, with 4.30 for asset returns.

Based on Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO), the company’s capital structure generated 344.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.53. Total debt to assets is 58.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 267.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.