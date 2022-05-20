Here’s How Your Trade Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Aggressively Right Now

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) went down by -1.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.78. The company’s stock price has collected -1.41% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE :ASB) Right Now?

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.42 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ASB is at 1.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Associated Banc-Corp declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $25.44, which is $5.45 above the current price. ASB currently public float of 146.29M and currently shorts hold a 3.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ASB was 1.49M shares.

ASB’s Market Performance

ASB stocks went down by -1.41% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.76% and a quarterly performance of -21.01%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.11% for Associated Banc-Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.29% for ASB stocks with a simple moving average of -12.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASB stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ASB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ASB in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $28 based on the research report published on March 21st of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASB reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for ASB stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on January 18th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to ASB, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on June 04th of the previous year.

ASB Trading at -9.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.60%, as shares sank -10.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASB fell by -1.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.10. In addition, Associated Banc-Corp saw -13.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASB starting from KAMERICK EILEEN A, who sale 4,500 shares at the price of $23.55 back on Mar 14. After this action, KAMERICK EILEEN A now owns 51,533 shares of Associated Banc-Corp, valued at $105,953 using the latest closing price.

VAN LITH KAREN, the Director of Associated Banc-Corp, sale 4,500 shares at $22.86 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that VAN LITH KAREN is holding 56,473 shares at $102,879 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.28 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Associated Banc-Corp stands at +31.14. Equity return is now at value 8.30, with 0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.