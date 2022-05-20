Grab Holdings Limited (GRABW) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRABW) went up by 33.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.45. The company’s stock price has collected 30.95% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ :GRABW) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Grab Holdings Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.63. GRABW currently public float of 102.77M. Today, the average trading volume of GRABW was 86.01K shares.

GRABW’s Market Performance

GRABW stocks went up by 30.95% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.00% and a quarterly performance of -63.33%, while its annual performance rate touched -84.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 26.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.11% for Grab Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.47% for GRABW stocks with a simple moving average of -72.44% for the last 200 days.

GRABW Trading at -14.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRABW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.48%, as shares surge +12.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRABW rose by +30.95%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4920. In addition, Grab Holdings Limited saw -73.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GRABW

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.65.