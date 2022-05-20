Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX)?

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) went up by 8.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.55. The company’s stock price has collected 9.91% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/19/21 that Peloton, Coca-Cola, Tesla: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX :EQX) Right Now?

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.23 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EQX is at 0.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Equinox Gold Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

EQX currently public float of 264.66M and currently shorts hold a 2.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EQX was 2.48M shares.

EQX’s Market Performance

EQX stocks went up by 9.91% for the week, with a monthly drop of -31.63% and a quarterly performance of -14.04%, while its annual performance rate touched -35.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.22% for Equinox Gold Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.03% for EQX stocks with a simple moving average of -17.08% for the last 200 days.

EQX Trading at -21.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.94%, as shares sank -27.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQX rose by +9.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.28. In addition, Equinox Gold Corp. saw -13.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EQX

Equity return is now at value 19.80, with 12.80 for asset returns.