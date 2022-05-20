Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Arco Platform Limited (ARCE)?

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) went up by 0.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.34. The company’s stock price has collected 1.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ :ARCE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ARCE is at 0.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Arco Platform Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $127.27, which is $14.09 above the current price. ARCE currently public float of 26.17M and currently shorts hold a 5.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ARCE was 177.73K shares.

ARCE’s Market Performance

ARCE stocks went up by 1.17% for the week, with a monthly drop of -25.43% and a quarterly performance of -18.61%, while its annual performance rate touched -36.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.15% for Arco Platform Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.14% for ARCE stocks with a simple moving average of -23.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARCE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARCE stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ARCE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ARCE in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $22 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to ARCE, setting the target price at $32.50 in the report published on May 06th of the previous year.

ARCE Trading at -18.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARCE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.89%, as shares sank -21.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARCE fell by -1.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.57. In addition, Arco Platform Limited saw -25.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ARCE

Equity return is now at value -7.80, with -3.10 for asset returns.