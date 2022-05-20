Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) went up by 3.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.42. The company’s stock price has collected 10.68% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/10/22 that Cronos Group Doubles Sales, Thanks to Growth in Canada and Israel

Is It Worth Investing in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ :CRON) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CRON is at 1.47.

The average price from analysts is $4.55. CRON currently public float of 195.70M and currently shorts hold a 8.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRON was 2.30M shares.

CRON’s Market Performance

CRON stocks went up by 10.68% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.54% and a quarterly performance of -9.76%, while its annual performance rate touched -53.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.83% for Cronos Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.95% for CRON stocks with a simple moving average of -25.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRON

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to CRON, setting the target price at $3.24 in the report published on January 27th of the current year.

CRON Trading at 1.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.62%, as shares surge +9.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRON rose by +10.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.13. In addition, Cronos Group Inc. saw -12.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.