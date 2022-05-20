Can Flywire Corporation (FLYW) Remain Competitive?

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) went up by 0.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.41. The company’s stock price has collected 4.47% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ :FLYW) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Flywire Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $31.90, which is $14.96 above the current price. FLYW currently public float of 92.80M and currently shorts hold a 4.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FLYW was 767.82K shares.

FLYW’s Market Performance

FLYW stocks went up by 4.47% for the week, with a monthly drop of -38.56% and a quarterly performance of -31.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.22% for Flywire Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -27.61% for FLYW stocks with a simple moving average of -47.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLYW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLYW stocks, with SMBC Nikko repeating the rating for FLYW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FLYW in the upcoming period, according to SMBC Nikko is $40 based on the research report published on April 13th of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLYW reach a price target of $41. The rating they have provided for FLYW stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 05th, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to FLYW, setting the target price at $39 in the report published on February 01st of the current year.

FLYW Trading at -31.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLYW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.31%, as shares sank -38.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLYW rose by +4.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.26. In addition, Flywire Corporation saw -50.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLYW starting from GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, who sale 90,427 shares at the price of $19.16 back on May 17. After this action, GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC now owns 3,130,987 shares of Flywire Corporation, valued at $1,732,581 using the latest closing price.

Natauri Jo, the Director of Flywire Corporation, sale 90,427 shares at $19.16 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Natauri Jo is holding 3,130,987 shares at $1,732,581 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLYW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.63 for the present operating margin

+60.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flywire Corporation stands at -13.96. Equity return is now at value -6.10, with -3.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.78.