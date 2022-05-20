Can Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) Remain Competitive?

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) went up by 17.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $451.49. The company’s stock price has collected -4.19% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE :DECK) Right Now?

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.15 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DECK is at 0.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Deckers Outdoor Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $456.75, which is $166.97 above the current price. DECK currently public float of 26.88M and currently shorts hold a 2.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DECK was 443.92K shares.

DECK’s Market Performance

DECK stocks went down by -4.19% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.70% and a quarterly performance of -24.35%, while its annual performance rate touched -27.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.53% for Deckers Outdoor Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.40% for DECK stocks with a simple moving average of -22.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DECK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DECK stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for DECK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DECK in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $450 based on the research report published on February 04th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DECK reach a price target of $450, previously predicting the price at $525. The rating they have provided for DECK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 04th, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to DECK, setting the target price at $358 in the report published on February 04th of the current year.

DECK Trading at 0.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DECK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.06%, as shares sank -2.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DECK rose by +8.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $253.27. In addition, Deckers Outdoor Corporation saw -38.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DECK starting from Lafitte David E., who sale 500 shares at the price of $410.28 back on Dec 01. After this action, Lafitte David E. now owns 23,999 shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation, valued at $205,140 using the latest closing price.

Powers David, the President & CEO of Deckers Outdoor Corporation, sale 2,225 shares at $410.28 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Powers David is holding 89,979 shares at $912,873 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DECK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.53 for the present operating margin

+52.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Deckers Outdoor Corporation stands at +15.02. The total capital return value is set at 33.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.45. Equity return is now at value 28.30, with 17.70 for asset returns.

Based on Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK), the company’s capital structure generated 15.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.38. Total debt to assets is 10.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.68 and the total asset turnover is 1.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.52.