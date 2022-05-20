Buy or Sell NN Inc. (NNBR) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

NN Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) went up by 10.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.62. The company’s stock price has collected 21.28% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in NN Inc. (NASDAQ :NNBR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NNBR is at 2.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for NN Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.00, which is $6.65 above the current price. NNBR currently public float of 42.38M and currently shorts hold a 7.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NNBR was 299.84K shares.

NNBR’s Market Performance

NNBR stocks went up by 21.28% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.01% and a quarterly performance of -8.65%, while its annual performance rate touched -66.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.76% for NN Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.74% for NNBR stocks with a simple moving average of -31.58% for the last 200 days.

NNBR Trading at 1.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NNBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.51%, as shares surge +4.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NNBR rose by +21.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.81. In addition, NN Inc. saw -30.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NNBR starting from BENVENUTI RAYNARD D., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $2.41 back on May 17. After this action, BENVENUTI RAYNARD D. now owns 20,000 shares of NN Inc., valued at $24,140 using the latest closing price.

Corre Partners Management, LLC, the 10% Owner of NN Inc., purchase 454,767 shares at $2.39 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Corre Partners Management, LLC is holding 4,451,434 shares at $1,086,939 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NNBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.89 for the present operating margin

+8.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for NN Inc. stands at -3.02. Equity return is now at value -9.30, with -3.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.65.