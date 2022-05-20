Bunge Limited (BG) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) went down by -0.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $128.40. The company’s stock price has collected 1.08% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/27/22 that Grain Traders’ Profits Rise as Ukraine War Tightens Global Food Supply

Is It Worth Investing in Bunge Limited (NYSE :BG) Right Now?

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.85 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BG is at 0.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Bunge Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $139.33, which is $30.15 above the current price. BG currently public float of 139.63M and currently shorts hold a 2.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BG was 1.85M shares.

BG’s Market Performance

BG stocks went up by 1.08% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.42% and a quarterly performance of 10.35%, while its annual performance rate touched 29.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.01% for Bunge Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.55% for BG stocks with a simple moving average of 15.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for BG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BG in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $134 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BG reach a price target of $120, previously predicting the price at $105. The rating they have provided for BG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 11th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to BG, setting the target price at $94 in the report published on January 12th of the current year.

BG Trading at -3.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.58%, as shares sank -9.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BG rose by +1.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $113.81. In addition, Bunge Limited saw 18.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BG starting from Simmons Jerry Matthews JR, who sale 44,666 shares at the price of $114.98 back on May 02. After this action, Simmons Jerry Matthews JR now owns 33,654 shares of Bunge Limited, valued at $5,135,487 using the latest closing price.

Dimopoulos Christos, the Co-President, Agribusiness of Bunge Limited, sale 16,000 shares at $108.24 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12, which means that Dimopoulos Christos is holding 42,950 shares at $1,731,846 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.55 for the present operating margin

+8.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bunge Limited stands at +3.51. Equity return is now at value 26.40, with 7.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.