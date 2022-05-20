Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) went up by 4.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $71.92. The company’s stock price has collected 5.08% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/23/20 that Bentley Systems Rises 52% in Market Debut

Is It Worth Investing in Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ :BSY) Right Now?

Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 115.32 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Bentley Systems Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $49.43, which is $17.14 above the current price. BSY currently public float of 205.28M and currently shorts hold a 3.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BSY was 1.15M shares.

BSY’s Market Performance

BSY stocks went up by 5.08% for the week, with a monthly drop of -25.77% and a quarterly performance of -14.62%, while its annual performance rate touched -38.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.14% for Bentley Systems Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.80% for BSY stocks with a simple moving average of -34.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BSY

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BSY reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for BSY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 14th, 2021.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to BSY, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on March 10th of the previous year.

BSY Trading at -19.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.69%, as shares sank -25.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSY rose by +5.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.90. In addition, Bentley Systems Incorporated saw -33.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BSY starting from Bentley Raymond B., who sale 53,085 shares at the price of $42.18 back on Apr 28. After this action, Bentley Raymond B. now owns 17,333,785 shares of Bentley Systems Incorporated, valued at $2,239,323 using the latest closing price.

Bentley Raymond B., the Director of Bentley Systems Incorporated, sale 130,036 shares at $41.58 during a trade that took place back on Apr 27, which means that Bentley Raymond B. is holding 17,386,870 shares at $5,406,780 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BSY

Equity return is now at value 25.60, with 4.50 for asset returns.