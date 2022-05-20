Auddia Inc. (AUUD): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) went down by -17.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.30. The company’s stock price has collected -36.78% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ :AUUD) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Auddia Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.00, which is $4.07 above the current price. AUUD currently public float of 8.97M and currently shorts hold a 2.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AUUD was 227.17K shares.

AUUD’s Market Performance

AUUD stocks went down by -36.78% for the week, with a monthly drop of -56.17% and a quarterly performance of -48.08%, while its annual performance rate touched -62.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 22.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.42% for Auddia Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -48.15% for AUUD stocks with a simple moving average of -57.18% for the last 200 days.

AUUD Trading at -51.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUUD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.61%, as shares sank -55.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUUD fell by -36.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7352. In addition, Auddia Inc. saw -47.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AUUD

Equity return is now at value -458.00, with -153.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 28.43.