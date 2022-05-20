Alkami Technology Inc. (ALKT): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Alkami Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) went up by 9.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.63. The company’s stock price has collected 13.52% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Alkami Technology Inc. (NASDAQ :ALKT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Alkami Technology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $21.83, which is $9.9 above the current price. ALKT currently public float of 54.39M and currently shorts hold a 2.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALKT was 400.14K shares.

ALKT’s Market Performance

ALKT stocks went up by 13.52% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.78% and a quarterly performance of -25.08%, while its annual performance rate touched -62.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.47% for Alkami Technology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.79% for ALKT stocks with a simple moving average of -44.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALKT

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALKT reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for ALKT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 10th, 2021.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to ALKT, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on May 10th of the previous year.

ALKT Trading at -10.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.01%, as shares sank -4.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALKT rose by +13.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.69. In addition, Alkami Technology Inc. saw -42.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALKT starting from Linebarger Douglas A., who sale 1,726 shares at the price of $10.51 back on May 15. After this action, Linebarger Douglas A. now owns 92,675 shares of Alkami Technology Inc., valued at $18,140 using the latest closing price.

Bohanon Stephen, the Chf. Strategist & Sales Offr. of Alkami Technology Inc., sale 2,157 shares at $10.51 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Bohanon Stephen is holding 413,024 shares at $22,670 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALKT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.20 for the present operating margin

+55.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alkami Technology Inc. stands at -30.77. Equity return is now at value -14.30, with -11.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.21.