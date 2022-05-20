A Lesson to Learn: The Clorox Company (CLX)

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) went down by -5.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $191.75. The company’s stock price has collected -12.02% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/03/22 that Clorox Cut Its Profits Outlook on Inflation Concerns

Is It Worth Investing in The Clorox Company (NYSE :CLX) Right Now?

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 37.46 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CLX is at 0.13.

CLX currently public float of 122.04M and currently shorts hold a 4.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLX was 1.38M shares.

CLX’s Market Performance

CLX stocks went down by -12.02% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.51% and a quarterly performance of -5.38%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.17% for The Clorox Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.60% for CLX stocks with a simple moving average of -13.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLX stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CLX by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for CLX in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $150 based on the research report published on February 04th of the current year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLX reach a price target of $148, previously predicting the price at $163. The rating they have provided for CLX stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on February 04th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to CLX, setting the target price at $140 in the report published on February 04th of the current year.

CLX Trading at -4.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.61%, as shares sank -6.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLX fell by -12.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $150.65. In addition, The Clorox Company saw -20.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLX starting from Reynolds Eric H, who sale 585 shares at the price of $154.83 back on May 09. After this action, Reynolds Eric H now owns 17,289 shares of The Clorox Company, valued at $90,576 using the latest closing price.

Barral Diego J, the SVP – GM, International of The Clorox Company, sale 240 shares at $170.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Barral Diego J is holding 8,742 shares at $40,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLX

Equity return is now at value 122.80, with 7.30 for asset returns.