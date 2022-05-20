A Lesson to Learn: Callaway Golf Company (ELY)

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) went down by -1.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.75. The company’s stock price has collected -3.55% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/27/20 that Callaway Golf to Buy Rest of Topgolf

Is It Worth Investing in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE :ELY) Right Now?

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.65 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ELY is at 1.83.

ELY currently public float of 152.56M and currently shorts hold a 7.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ELY was 1.92M shares.

ELY’s Market Performance

ELY stocks went down by -3.55% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.90% and a quarterly performance of -14.14%, while its annual performance rate touched -40.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.53% for Callaway Golf Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.81% for ELY stocks with a simple moving average of -22.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELY stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ELY by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ELY in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $30 based on the research report published on April 22nd of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ELY reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for ELY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 14th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to ELY, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on November 16th of the previous year.

ELY Trading at -10.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.45%, as shares sank -12.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELY fell by -3.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.19. In addition, Callaway Golf Company saw -26.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELY starting from Fine Rebecca, who purchase 1,175 shares at the price of $21.62 back on May 17. After this action, Fine Rebecca now owns 6,960 shares of Callaway Golf Company, valued at $25,404 using the latest closing price.

ANDERSON ERIK J, the Director of Callaway Golf Company, sale 9,992 shares at $20.81 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that ANDERSON ERIK J is holding 651,821 shares at $207,934 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELY

Equity return is now at value 3.70, with 1.80 for asset returns.